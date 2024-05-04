Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.16% to Rs 68.38 croreNet profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 34.95% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 68.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.62% to Rs 17.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.28% to Rs 297.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content