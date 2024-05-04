Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.16% to Rs 68.38 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 46.62% to Rs 17.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.28% to Rs 297.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 34.95% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 68.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.68.3880.60297.48426.666.673.984.458.468.016.4526.9848.596.655.0921.3543.105.293.9217.5432.86