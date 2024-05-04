Business Standard
Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 15.16% to Rs 68.38 crore
Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 34.95% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 68.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.62% to Rs 17.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.28% to Rs 297.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.3880.60 -15 297.48426.66 -30 OPM %6.673.98 -4.458.46 - PBDT8.016.45 24 26.9848.59 -44 PBT6.655.09 31 21.3543.10 -50 NP5.293.92 35 17.5432.86 -47
First Published: May 04 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

