Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 422.19 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 1.06% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 422.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 400.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales422.19400.71 5 OPM %13.0514.49 -PBDT71.7072.71 -1 PBT62.1963.74 -2 NP46.5647.06 -1
