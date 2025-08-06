VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 272.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 744.34 croreNet profit of VRL Logistics rose 272.32% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 744.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 727.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales744.34727.21 2 OPM %20.3711.95 -PBDT131.8979.10 67 PBT67.2317.60 282 NP50.0413.44 272
