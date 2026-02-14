National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 195.13% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 6869.75 croreNet profit of National Fertilizer rose 195.13% to Rs 135.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 6869.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5855.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6869.755855.85 17 OPM %4.312.49 -PBDT282.95151.10 87 PBT172.5056.83 204 NP135.2045.81 195
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Credent Global Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST