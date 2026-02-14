National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 195.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 6869.75 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer rose 195.13% to Rs 135.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 6869.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5855.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6869.755855.854.312.49282.95151.10172.5056.83135.2045.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News