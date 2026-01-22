CESC arm signs MoU with UP Govt for Rs 3,800-cr RE projects
CESC said that its subsidiary, CESC Green Power has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to develop renewable energy (RE) infrastructure in the state.Under the MoU, the company will set-up a 3 GW solar cell/module plant, 60 MW of solar power plant and ancillary units, research & development lab and other infrastructural facilities with an investment of around Rs 3,800 crore.
CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.4% to Rs 425 crore on 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 5,267 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The scrip declined 1.29% to settle at Rs 145.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 8:16 AM IST