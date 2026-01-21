Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company approves NCD issuance of upto Rs 250 cr

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 January 2026

The board of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 21 January 2026 has approved raising of funds by issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore, in one or more tranches, in the nature of subordinated debt instruments, on private placement basis.

Board of 5paisa Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

Shriram Finance receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch Rating

Veranda Learning Solutions allots 4.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Sigachi Industries achieves R&D milestone in Cystic Fibrosis API combinations

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

