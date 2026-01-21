Board of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company approves NCD issuance of upto Rs 250 cr
At meeting held on 21 January 2026The board of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 21 January 2026 has approved raising of funds by issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore, in one or more tranches, in the nature of subordinated debt instruments, on private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST