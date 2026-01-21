Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of 5paisa Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 January 2026

The board of 5paisa Capital will meet on 21 January 2026 has approved fund raising by way of issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares, through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, including but not limited to, a further public issue, rights issue, debt issue, preferential issue, private placement, qualified institutions placement or any other method, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore.

Shriram Finance receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch Rating

Veranda Learning Solutions allots 4.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Sigachi Industries achieves R&D milestone in Cystic Fibrosis API combinations

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Sera Investments & Finance India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

