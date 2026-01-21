Veranda Learning Solutions allots 4.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Veranda Learning Solutions has allotted 4,37,956 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company under Veranda Learning Solutions Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2022. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,61,69,635 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 96,16,96,350.

