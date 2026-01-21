Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Veranda Learning Solutions allots 4.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Veranda Learning Solutions allots 4.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
Veranda Learning Solutions has allotted 4,37,956 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company under Veranda Learning Solutions Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2022. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,61,69,635 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 96,16,96,350.

