Veranda Learning Solutions allots 4.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Veranda Learning Solutions has allotted 4,37,956 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company under Veranda Learning Solutions Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2022. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,61,69,635 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 96,16,96,350.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Sera Investments & Finance India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST