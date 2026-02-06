CESC consolidated net profit rises 7.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 4005.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 7.55% to Rs 285.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 4005.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3561.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4005.003561.0019.4517.13693.00667.00385.00362.00285.00265.00

