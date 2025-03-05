Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CESC Ltd soars 2.28%

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.12, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.12, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. CESC Ltd has risen around 1.43% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.59, up 1.87% on the day. CESC Ltd is up 11.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

