Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.79, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.86% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 23.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.79, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 2.57% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 256.71, up 2.2% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 19.86% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 23.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

