Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 45.18% to Rs 233.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 2191.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1902.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.