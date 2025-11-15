CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 44.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.87% to Rs 18.28 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 44.17% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.2819.42 -6 OPM %23.8016.84 -PBDT5.013.60 39 PBT4.663.19 46 NP3.462.40 44
