Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit declines 58.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 535.10 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 58.40% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 535.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 454.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales535.10454.81 18 OPM %3.013.87 -PBDT9.1312.09 -24 PBT1.435.07 -72 NP1.513.63 -58
