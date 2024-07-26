Business Standard
Chalet Hotels to acquire land in Goa for its luxury hotel project

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Chalet Hotels has approved a transaction for purchase of a land parcel in the state of Goa. The company is acquiring 11 acres of land parcel at a cost of Rs 137 crore.
Once purchased, the Company aims to develop a 5-Star luxury hotel on the said land. The Company is in the process of executing definitive agreement(s) in accordance with the applicable laws and procedural requirements.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

