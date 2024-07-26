Chalet Hotels to acquire land in Goa for its luxury hotel project

Once purchased, the Company aims to develop a 5-Star luxury hotel on the said land. The Company is in the process of executing definitive agreement(s) in accordance with the applicable laws and procedural requirements.

Chalet Hotels has approved a transaction for purchase of a land parcel in the state of Goa. The company is acquiring 11 acres of land parcel at a cost of Rs 137 crore.