Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Federal Bank Ltd Slides 5.11%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Federal Bank Ltd has added 9.66% over last one month compared to 3.72% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX
Federal Bank Ltd lost 5.11% today to trade at Rs 194.15. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.39% to quote at 57911.52. The index is down 3.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 1.46% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.34 % over last one year compared to the 20.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Federal Bank Ltd has added 9.66% over last one month compared to 3.72% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 205 on 25 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 130.55 on 14 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Life insurance firms likely to see strong growth in non-linked policies

LIVE news: Kanwar Yatra hoarding order was issued to ensure peaceful yatra, UP govt tells SC

DLF sales jump over 3X to Rs 6,404 cr in Q1 on high demand for luxury homes

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 200 pts, Nifty tops 24,450; Bharti Airtel, Infosys up 2% each

In India's goal of financial inclusion, banks make 'remarkable progress'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon