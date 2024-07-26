Federal Bank Ltd Slides 5.11%

Federal Bank Ltd has added 9.66% over last one month compared to 3.72% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX

Federal Bank Ltd lost 5.11% today to trade at Rs 194.15. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.39% to quote at 57911.52. The index is down 3.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 1.46% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.34 % over last one year compared to the 20.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.