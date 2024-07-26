Sun Pharma gets US FDA nod for alopecia areata treatment drug LEQSELVI

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib), an oral JAK Inhibitor for the treatment of severe alopecia areata. Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune disease in which hair loss is thought to occur due to the collapse of immune privilege, leading to the immune system targeting the hair follicles and causing sudden hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes other areas of the body. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Alopecia areata affects around 700,000 people in the United States, and 300,000 have severe alopecia areata. Alopecia often leads patients to self-treat before seeking professional help, driven by dissatisfaction with the slow progress of existing treatments.

As a JAK inhibitor, LEQSELVI interrupts the pathways thought to contribute to hair loss in severe alopecia areata.

Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America Business, Sun Pharma, said: LEQSELVI offers a new and effective solution that will significantly enhance options for long-suffering patients battling severe alopecia areata and their physicians. Our fast-growing dermatology business is excited to add this novel treatment to its portfolio.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 33.77% to Rs 2,654.58 crore on 10.14% growth in revenue from operations to Rs to Rs 11,813.33 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.47% to currently trade at Rs 1672.95 on the BSE.

