SJVN Ltd Surges 11.53%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.22%

SJVN Ltd has added 21.34% over last one month compared to 4.04% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX

SJVN Ltd gained 11.53% today to trade at Rs 157.2. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.22% to quote at 6396.07. The index is up 4.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd increased 5.39% and KPI Green Energy Ltd added 5% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 95.88 % over last one year compared to the 20.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.