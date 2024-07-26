Business Standard
Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy bags country's largest battery energy storage project

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that it has received a prestigious order for the Engineering, Design, Procurement, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) - Standalone BESS plant in Rajasthan, India.
This GWhr scale project is till date India's Largest Battery Energy Storage (BESS) Project and one of the very few Projects of GWhr scale in a single location globally which shall be executed by 2025.
The total installed capacity of BESS in India currently only stands at ~219 MWhr as of March 2024. As per National Electricity Plan (NEP) 2023 of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the energy storage capacity requirement is projected to be 82.37 GWh (47.65 GWh from PSP and 34.72 GWh from BESS) in year 2026-27.
Additionally, the company also secured a 20 MW Floating Solar project in Karnataka from the same client, which marks the third such floating solar project the company is currently executing in the country.
The value of LoI's for both projects is Rs 328 crore.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

