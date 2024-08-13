Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 359.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 359.09% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %0-150.00 -PBDT1.420.21 576 PBT1.420.21 576 NP1.010.22 359
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

Selling your home? Here are tips for a hassle-free transaction

Godrej Industries Q1 results: Profit up 81% at Rs 322 cr on higher income

Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 48.17 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon