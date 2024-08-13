Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 67.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 84.74 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 67.76% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 84.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.84.7478.198.5316.824.5211.043.159.792.357.29