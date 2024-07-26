Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 9.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.04% to Rs 108.95 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 9.02% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 108.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.95113.54 -4 OPM %8.327.88 -PBDT12.6811.70 8 PBT11.1110.64 4 NP7.978.76 -9
