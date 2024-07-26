Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.89% to Rs 44.34 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 17.70% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.89% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.3479.037.314.692.022.331.401.770.931.13