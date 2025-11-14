Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 21.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 21.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales decline 39.93% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 21.15% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 39.93% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.108.49 -40 OPM %13.7326.62 -PBDT2.022.23 -9 PBT1.762.00 -12 NP1.231.56 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

