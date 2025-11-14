Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 21.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.93% to Rs 5.10 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 21.15% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 39.93% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.108.49 -40 OPM %13.7326.62 -PBDT2.022.23 -9 PBT1.762.00 -12 NP1.231.56 -21
