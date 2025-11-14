Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.84% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Smart Finsec declined 43.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.84% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.410.73 -44 OPM %65.8568.49 -PBDT0.270.49 -45 PBT0.270.48 -44 NP0.210.37 -43
