Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 16.42 croreNet profit of Modern Engineering and Projects rose 600.00% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.4216.25 1 OPM %20.46-8.92 -PBDT4.93-0.92 LP PBT4.36-1.33 LP NP2.940.42 600
