Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit rises 180.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.32% to Rs 87.64 croreNet profit of Hilton Metal Forging rose 180.65% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.32% to Rs 87.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales87.6443.75 100 OPM %3.886.06 -PBDT2.261.32 71 PBT1.700.76 124 NP1.740.62 181
