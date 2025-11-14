Panabyte Technologies standalone net profit rises 620.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of Panabyte Technologies rose 620.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.872.14 34 OPM %17.076.07 -PBDT0.460.10 360 PBT0.420.07 500 NP0.360.05 620
