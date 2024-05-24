Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 12.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.22% to Rs 51.24 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 12.87% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 89.60% to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 148.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
