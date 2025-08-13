Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net Loss of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.658.75 -1 OPM %-5.900.80 -PBDT-0.46-0.09 -411 PBT-0.75-0.40 -88 NP-0.74-0.38 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 0.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 0.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon