Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 0.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 166.80 croreNet profit of Empire Industries declined 0.72% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 166.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales166.80151.67 10 OPM %9.2610.80 -PBDT14.1314.57 -3 PBT10.3010.69 -4 NP9.629.69 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content