Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 66.69 croreNet profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 66.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales66.6989.62 -26 OPM %1.631.21 -PBDT3.702.84 30 PBT0.08-0.82 LP NP1.25-0.53 LP
