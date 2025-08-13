GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 326.78 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas rose 5.94% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 326.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 370.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales326.78370.08 -12 OPM %7.336.33 -PBDT26.1925.08 4 PBT25.3824.35 4 NP19.0918.02 6
