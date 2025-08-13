KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 66.55 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 36.84% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 66.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales66.5553.07 25 OPM %24.7324.38 -PBDT15.1011.48 32 PBT10.027.40 35 NP7.545.51 37
