Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark drops 0.73%

China benchmark drops 0.73%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that further interest rate cuts are not guaranteed.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded, with Trump saying there will be a trade deal "pretty soon".

Trump announced that he would reduce fentanyl tariffs on China by from 20 percent to 10 percent, helping calm immediate tensions.

China's state media quoted Xi as saying that a 'consensus' was reached with Trump on trade issues.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.73 percent to 3,986.90 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.24 percent to 26,282.69 as the high-stakes Xi-Trump meeting lacked surprises and Trump said Nvidia's Blackwell AI chips weren't discussed with Xi Jinping.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Sharda Cropchem Q2 profit surges 75% YoY

Sharda Cropchem Q2 profit surges 75% YoY

VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon