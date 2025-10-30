Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

VST Inds Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 59 cr

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

VST Industries added 1.93% to Rs 263.70 after the company reported a 24.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 59.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) slipped 6.63% to Rs 336.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses declined 5.05% to Rs 383.91 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 404.37 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 188.43 crore (down 6.52% YoY) and Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 31.79 crore (down 6.77% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax rose 21.22% to Rs 78.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 64.68 crore posted in the year-ago period.

On a half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.03% to Rs 115.34 crore, on a 6.94% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 634.02 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

Sharda Cropchem Q2 profit surges 75% YoY

Hyundai Motor India gains after steady Q2 performance

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

