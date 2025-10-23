China benchmark end 0.22% higher to reverse early losses

According to a White House official, the Trump administration is weighing export restrictions against China that would bar the purchase of a wide swath of critical software in response to China's tightened rare earth exports.
China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.22 percent at 3,922.41, reversing early losses as investors braced for a key meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump slated for next week.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.72 percent to 25,967.98 as investors awaited a communique outlining the government's economic, political and social agenda from the four-day Communist Party conclave in Beijing.
