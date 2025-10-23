Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd tumbled 6.91% to Rs 3168.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42600 shares in the past one month.

 

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 6.66% to Rs 245.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd crashed 6.06% to Rs 1139.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58896 shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd pared 5.18% to Rs 829.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 4.44% to Rs 744.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93574 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vardhman Acrylics surges after Q2 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Ola Electric's board to mull fund raising on 25th Oct'25

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

IT stocks rally on India-US trade deal optimism; Infosys leads gains

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

