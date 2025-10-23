Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engg bags Rs 1,050 cr order from Adani Group

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Bondada Engineering said that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Adani Green Energy and Adani Green Energy Six (Adani Group) to install 650 MW solar power project in Khavda Gujarat.

The scope of work pertains to the supply of Goods for the Balance of System (BOS) for the 650 MW solar power project at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. It includes complete design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality assurance, packing, and delivery of materials at site.

The scope also covers onsite services, including receipt, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning of free-issue materials, along with associated civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural works required for successful project commissioning.

 

The said order is worth Rs 1,050 crore and it is expected to be completed within 1 year from receipt of (LOI).

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 28th October 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company along with auditors limited review report for the half year ended 30th September, 2025.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy and Indian railways.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 150.12% to Rs 111.88 crore on a 96.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,571.38 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter rallied 9.99% to end at Rs 462.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

