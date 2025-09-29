Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark jumps 0.90%

China benchmark jumps 0.90%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday as in-line U.S. inflation data reinforced Fed rate cut hopes and a rebound in Chinese industrial profits suggested the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing amid robust policy measures.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.90 percent to 3,862.53 as data showed industrial profits in China returned to growth in August, rising an annual 20.4 percent after a 1.5 percent decline in July.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.89 percent to 26,622.88 ahead of China factory activity data due on Tuesday and the upcoming eight-day Golden Week holiday in China.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Rajnath Singh calls for futuristic roadmap at ICG Commanders' Conference

Rajnath Singh calls for futuristic roadmap at ICG Commanders' Conference

KFin Technologies launches IGNITE to empower MF distributors

KFin Technologies launches IGNITE to empower MF distributors

Premier Energies wins contracts worth USD 19.95 million

Premier Energies wins contracts worth USD 19.95 million

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves further investment in Kajaria Adhesive

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves further investment in Kajaria Adhesive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon