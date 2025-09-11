Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index climbs 1.65%

China's Shanghai Composite index climbs 1.65%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as a drop in U.S. producer prices fueled hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts and helped offset rising geopolitical tensions and widespread political turmoil in South Asia.

Federal Reserve policymakers look all but certain to reduce short-term borrowing costs by a modest quarter of a percentage point at their policy meeting next week, but a half-point cut might become a real possibility if U.S. core CPI data due later in the day underwhelms.

Consensus estimate show that the headline CPI likely rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier in August, the fastest pace since January, while the core measure likely held at 3.1 percent.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.65 percent to 3,875.31 on renewed optimism about artificial intelligence technology.

However, pharma stocks tumbled following reports that the Trump administration is considering new curbs on imports of experimental pharmaceuticals.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.43 percent to 26,086.32 on profit taking after recent strong gains to a four-year high amid expectations for improved earnings growth and policy support from Beijing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices end with minor gains; Nifty closes above 25,000 level

Outcome of board meeting of Oil India

IREDA raises Rs 453 cr in 7.70% perpetual bonds issuance

India and ADB sign USD 126-mn loan agreement to promote tourism in Uttarakhand

AYM Syntex incorporates WOS in United States

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

