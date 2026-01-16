Friday, January 16, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.26%

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday despite Wall Street snapping a two-day losing streak overnight. Regional chip stocks ended mostly higher on revived AI-driven growth optimism after TSMC posted record quarterly profits of $16 billion.

The dollar index stabilized near 99.50 as strong jobless claims prompted traders to pare rate-cut expectations.

Gold dipped from recent record highs to hover around $4,600 an ounce while oil edged up slightly after falling nearly 4 percent on Thursday to snap a five-day winning streak on easing Iran-U.S. tensions.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.26 percent to 4,101.91 after Beijing signaled limits on Nvidia H200 imports.

 

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

