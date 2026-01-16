Ola Electric secures BIS certification for Ola Shakti 6kW/9.1 kWh battery with 4680 Bharat Cell

Ola Electric today announced that it has secured the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and license for Ola Shakti in 6kW/9.1 kWh battery pack powered by 4680 Bharat Cell. Ola Shakti is the country's first residential BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) solution which is designed, engineered, and manufactured in India. The BIS license has been granted in conformance to IS 16242 (PART1) : 2025/ IEC 62040-1: 2017 standard tested by a BIS recognized testing laboratory.

As part of this certification, Shakti underwent a comprehensive set of electrical and mechanical safety critical tests, including short-circuit and overload protection, safeguards against fire and thermal hazards, protection from electric shock, environmental stress testing, sonic pressure hazard evaluation, mechanical hazard assessment, and other applicable tests in accordance with BIS standards.

Ola Electric spokesperson said, With the BIS certification of शक्ति 9.1kWh, we are ready to deliver our first residential BESS units. This is an important step in our journey as we reimagine how India will store and consume energy. Ola शक्ति brings dependable, affordable, and smart energy storage to homes, farms, and businesses across the country. More than a product, it is a cornerstone of India's journey toward energy self reliance and a future driven by clean, decentralized, and on-demand power.

