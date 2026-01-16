Friday, January 16, 2026 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric secures BIS certification for Ola Shakti 6kW/9.1 kWh battery with 4680 Bharat Cell

Ola Electric secures BIS certification for Ola Shakti 6kW/9.1 kWh battery with 4680 Bharat Cell

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Ola Electric today announced that it has secured the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and license for Ola Shakti in 6kW/9.1 kWh battery pack powered by 4680 Bharat Cell. Ola Shakti is the country's first residential BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) solution which is designed, engineered, and manufactured in India. The BIS license has been granted in conformance to IS 16242 (PART1) : 2025/ IEC 62040-1: 2017 standard tested by a BIS recognized testing laboratory.

As part of this certification, Shakti underwent a comprehensive set of electrical and mechanical safety critical tests, including short-circuit and overload protection, safeguards against fire and thermal hazards, protection from electric shock, environmental stress testing, sonic pressure hazard evaluation, mechanical hazard assessment, and other applicable tests in accordance with BIS standards.

 

Ola Electric spokesperson said, With the BIS certification of शक्ति 9.1kWh, we are ready to deliver our first residential BESS units. This is an important step in our journey as we reimagine how India will store and consume energy. Ola शक्ति brings dependable, affordable, and smart energy storage to homes, farms, and businesses across the country. More than a product, it is a cornerstone of India's journey toward energy self reliance and a future driven by clean, decentralized, and on-demand power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Angel One withdraws proposal for business transfer

Board of Angel One withdraws proposal for business transfer

Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

Central Bank of India gains after Q3 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,262 cr

Central Bank of India gains after Q3 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,262 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting