Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders & Distillers board approves acquisition and upgradation of non-operational distillery in UP

Allied Blenders & Distillers board approves acquisition and upgradation of non-operational distillery in UP

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 January 2026

The board of Allied Blenders & Distillers at its meeting held on 16 January 2026 has approved the acquisition of assets relating to a non-operational distillery cum bottling facility in Uttar Pradesh (land, building, plant, machinery & licenses) from National Industrial Corporation (NICOL) for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs 70 crore towards acquisition cost with statutory levies and charges. Further, upto Rs 40 crore towards upgradation of ground infrastructure and setting up bottling unit, total aggregating upto Rs 110 crore. Pursuant thereto, the company has also entered into the relevant definitive agreements.

The above proposed acquisition is in line with the growth strategy and to enhance backward integration capabilities of the company.

 

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

