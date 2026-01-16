Friday, January 16, 2026 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPI Green Energy secures work order for 534 MW Solar Power Projects at Khavda, Kutch

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

KPI Green Energy has received orders for the Supply of Goods from Adani Green Energy and Onsite Services for Adani Green Energy Six for Balance of System (BoS) package for an aggregate 534 MW Solar Power Projects at Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat.

The scope of work of supply of Goods in the Balance of System (BoS) package includes manufacturing, procurement, packing, transportation, factory acceptance tests, and supply of commissioning spares, mandatory spares, consumables and associated materials. The scope of work of onsite services in the Balance of System (BoS) package includes receipt, unloading, storage, installation, testing, commissioning, civil, mechanical and electrical works, handing over and performance guarantee testing for the said Solar Power Projects.

 

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

