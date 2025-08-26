Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.39%

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.39%

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as Fed independence fears resurfaced and investors awaited Nvidia results amid hopes it can soothe fears about AI spending.

Trade tensions also kept investors on edge, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening 200 percent tariffs on China if Beijing does not export rare-earth magnets to the U.S.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.39 percent to 3,868.38, after having hit a 10-year high the previous day driven by liquidity.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

