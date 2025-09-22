China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

Traders also pondered the U.S. monetary policy path after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its widely expected 25-bps rate cut last week and projected it would do so twice more this year amid a cooling labor market.
China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.22 percent to 3,828.58 as a group of senior U.S. House representatives arrived in China on Sunday for talks with President Xi Jinping's government.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.76 percent to 26,344.14. BYD Co. shares fell 2.3 percent after reports suggested that Warren Buffett's investment firm has offloaded all its stake in the Chinese electric-vehicle maker.
