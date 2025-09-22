Monday, September 22, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors wondered how U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration will reshape the world's largest economy in the short and long term.

Traders also pondered the U.S. monetary policy path after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its widely expected 25-bps rate cut last week and projected it would do so twice more this year amid a cooling labor market.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.22 percent to 3,828.58 as a group of senior U.S. House representatives arrived in China on Sunday for talks with President Xi Jinping's government.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.76 percent to 26,344.14. BYD Co. shares fell 2.3 percent after reports suggested that Warren Buffett's investment firm has offloaded all its stake in the Chinese electric-vehicle maker.

