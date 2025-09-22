Monday, September 22, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nestle India passes on benefits of GST rate reduction to consumers

Nestle India passes on benefits of GST rate reduction to consumers

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Nestle India announced that the company welcomes the recent amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by the Government of India. It will pass on the benefits directly to consumers, from 22 September 2025 onwards.

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of NestlIndia, stated, "The GST rate reduction is a positive step for consumers in India, as it will stimulate consumption and contribute to the overall growth of the economy. Nestlhas been an integral part of India for over 113 years and consumers are at the heart of our business. We remain committed to the single purpose of serving consumers in all possible ways.

 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

