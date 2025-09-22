Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs ease from one and half month high

Euro speculative net longs ease from one and half month high

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slipped from a one and half month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 117759 contracts in the data reported through September 16, 2025. This was a weekly dip of 7918 net long contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

