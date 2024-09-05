Business Standard
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Sep 05 2024
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Titan Company were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,235, a premium of 89.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,145.10 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 53.60 points or 0.21% to 25,145.10.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.18% to 14.21.
Reliance Industries , HDFC Bank and Titan Company were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

